On 8 October 2019, Capital Research and Management Company, 333 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071, U.S.A., informed us about the following according to sec. 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - "WpHG"):



Capital Research and Management Company is neither directly nor indirectly the owner of the shares whose voting rights are attributed to it. Rather, these shares belong to the assets under management by one or more of the subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company. Therefore, Capital Research and Management Company does not pursue any strategic goals with the investment.

Capital Research and Management Company does not intend to acquire further voting rights in E.ON SE for its own account or to obtain such voting rights in E.ON SE in any other way within the next twelve months. Capital Research and Management Company cannot evaluate whether the assets managed by its subsidiaries will acquire or obtain in any other way further voting rights in E.ON SE within the next twelve months. Any acquisition will depend on the respective market conditions and the investment objectives of the individual assets under management.

Capital Research and Management Company does not seek to exert any influence on the composition of administrative, management and supervisory bodies of E.ON SE.

Capital Research and Management Company does not seek to significantly change the capital structure of E.ON SE, in particular with regard to the equity/debt ratio and the dividend policy.

With regard to the origin of the funds used for the acquisition of voting rights, Capital Research and Management Company notified us that the voting rights of Capital Research and Management Company have been attributed pursuant to sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 6 (partially in conjunction with sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 2 and 3) WpHG. Therefore, Capital Research and Management Company financed the acquisition neither from own funds nor from borrowed funds.





































