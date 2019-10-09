DGAP-PVR: All for One Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

All for One Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


09.10.2019 / 08:05


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: All for One Group AG
Street: Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
Postal code: 70794
City: Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voting agreement (acting in concert)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Paul Neumann
Date of birth: 27 Dec 1984

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Unternehmens Invest AG, UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

07 Oct 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 50.14 % 0 % 50.14 % 4982000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005110001 0 2497746 0 % 50.14 %
Total 2497746 50.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Paul Neumann 50.14 % % 50.14 %
Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH 50.14 % % 50.14 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Voting agreement (acting in concert) exists between UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH, Unternehmens Invest AG, Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, Dr. Rudolf Knünz, Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH, Paul Neumann and Bernd Neumann. 


Date

07 Oct 2019














Language: English
Company: All for One Group AG

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com





 
