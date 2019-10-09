DGAP-PVR: All for One Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

All for One Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


09.10.2019 / 07:59


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: All for One Group AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
PLZ: 70794
Ort: Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Stimmrechtsvereinbarung (acting in concert)

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Bernd Neumann
Geburtsdatum: 05.03.1982

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Unternehmens Invest AG, UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

07.10.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 50,14 % 0 % 50,14 % 4982000
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0005110001 0 2497746 0 % 50,14 %
Summe 2497746 50,14 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




X Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
  Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:






Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
 



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Stimmrechtsvereinbarung (acting in concert) besteht zwischen UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH, Unternehmens Invest AG, Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, Dr. Rudolf Knünz, Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH, Paul Neumann und Bernd Neumann. 


Datum

07.10.2019














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: All for One Group AG

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Deutschland
Internet: www.all-for-one.com





 
