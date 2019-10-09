





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

All for One Group AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

PLZ:

70794

Ort:

Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Stimmrechtsvereinbarung (acting in concert)



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Bernd Neumann

Geburtsdatum: 05.03.1982



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Unternehmens Invest AG, UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

07.10.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

50,14 %

0 %

50,14 %

4982000

letzte Mitteilung

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0005110001

0

2497746

0 %

50,14 %

Summe

2497746

50,14 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

X

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.



Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher











9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Stimmrechtsvereinbarung (acting in concert) besteht zwischen UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH, Unternehmens Invest AG, Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, Dr. Rudolf Knünz, Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH, Paul Neumann und Bernd Neumann.





Datum

07.10.2019



