Linde Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Linde Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule



Guildford, UK, 09 October 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 06:00 a.m. EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 a.m. EST/15:00 p.m. CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.











Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442

Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287

UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438

Access code: 3488733
Live webcast (listen-only) https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations

Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay Available on demand beginning at 13:00 p.m. EST/19:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at:
https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations

Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Telephone replay Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 13:00 p.m. EST/19:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056

Conference ID: 3488733

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)



About Linde

Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.



For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com







Contacts:  
Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

 

 















Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
