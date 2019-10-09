



Linde Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule





09.10.2019 / 14:00







Linde Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, 09 October 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 06:00 a.m. EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 a.m. EST/15:00 p.m. CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call

US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442



Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287



UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438



Access code: 3488733

Live webcast (listen-only)

https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations



Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho

Web replay

Available on demand beginning at 13:00 p.m. EST/19:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at:

https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations



Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho

Telephone replay

Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 13:00 p.m. EST/19:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056



Conference ID: 3488733



The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at https://investors.linde.com/en/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)

About Linde



Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com