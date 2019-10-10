DGAP-PVR: exceet Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
2019. október 10., csütörtök, 18:06
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|exceet Group SE
|17, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.exceet.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
888573 10.10.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]