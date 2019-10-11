DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Disposal





METRO AG confirms far advanced negotiations with Wumei Technology Group regarding a sale of a majority interest in METRO China





11-Oct-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







METRO AG ("METRO") is in far advanced negotiations with Wumei Technology Group, Inc. ("Wumei"), a leading retailer in China, on a strategic partnership regarding METRO"s operations in China ("METRO China"). This partnership would include the sale of METRO"s entire indirect participation in METRO China to a subsidiary of Wumei ("Buyer") for an enterprise value (100%) of approx. EUR 1.9 bn. The consideration would consist of (i) estimated net proceeds of approx. EUR 1.0 bn and (ii) a participation of METRO of approx. 20% in the Buyer as future holding company of METRO China.



The completion of the potential transaction would be subject to approval by regulatory authorities.





Contact:



METRO AG



Sabrina Ley



Director Investor Relations

