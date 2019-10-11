DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG confirms far advanced negotiations with Wumei Technology Group regarding a sale of a majority interest in METRO China

2019. október 11., péntek, 12:42





DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Disposal


METRO AG confirms far advanced negotiations with Wumei Technology Group regarding a sale of a majority interest in METRO China


11-Oct-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



METRO AG ("METRO") is in far advanced negotiations with Wumei Technology Group, Inc. ("Wumei"), a leading retailer in China, on a strategic partnership regarding METRO"s operations in China ("METRO China"). This partnership would include the sale of METRO"s entire indirect participation in METRO China to a subsidiary of Wumei ("Buyer") for an enterprise value (100%) of approx. EUR 1.9 bn. The consideration would consist of (i) estimated net proceeds of approx. EUR 1.0 bn and (ii) a participation of METRO of approx. 20% in the Buyer as future holding company of METRO China.



The completion of the potential transaction would be subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

 


Contact:

METRO AG

Sabrina Ley

Director Investor Relations







11-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 6886-1524
Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-3759
E-mail: investorrelations@metro.de
Internet: www.metroag.de
ISIN: DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
WKN: BFB001, BFB002
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 889005





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



889005  11-Oct-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=889005&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum