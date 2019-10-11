DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG confirms far advanced negotiations with Wumei Technology Group regarding a sale of a majority interest in METRO China
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Disposal
METRO AG ("METRO") is in far advanced negotiations with Wumei Technology Group, Inc. ("Wumei"), a leading retailer in China, on a strategic partnership regarding METRO"s operations in China ("METRO China"). This partnership would include the sale of METRO"s entire indirect participation in METRO China to a subsidiary of Wumei ("Buyer") for an enterprise value (100%) of approx. EUR 1.9 bn. The consideration would consist of (i) estimated net proceeds of approx. EUR 1.0 bn and (ii) a participation of METRO of approx. 20% in the Buyer as future holding company of METRO China.
The completion of the potential transaction would be subject to approval by regulatory authorities.
Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 6886-1524
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-3759
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@metro.de
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
|WKN:
|BFB001, BFB002
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|889005
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
889005 11-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
