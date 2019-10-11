DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG sells majority interest in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group

2019. október 11., péntek, 14:45





DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Disposal


METRO AG sells majority interest in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group


11-Oct-2019 / 14:45 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Today, METRO AG ("METRO") has entered into an agreement with Wumei Technology Group, Inc. ("Wumei"), a leading retailer in China, on a strategic partnership regarding METRO"s operations in China ("METRO China"). This partnership includes the sale of METRO"s entire indirect participation in METRO China to a subsidiary of Wumei ("Buyer") for an enterprise value (100%) of approx. EUR 1.9 bn. The consideration consists of (i) estimated net proceeds of more than EUR 1.0 bn and (ii) a participation of METRO of approx. 20% in the Buyer as future holding company of METRO China.



The completion of this transaction is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

 


Contact:

METRO AG

Sabrina Ley

Director Investor Relations







11-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 6886-1524
Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-3759
E-mail: investorrelations@metro.de
Internet: www.metroag.de
ISIN: DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
WKN: BFB001, BFB002
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 889061





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



889061  11-Oct-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=889061&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum