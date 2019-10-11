DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Disposal





Today, METRO AG ("METRO") has entered into an agreement with Wumei Technology Group, Inc. ("Wumei"), a leading retailer in China, on a strategic partnership regarding METRO"s operations in China ("METRO China"). This partnership includes the sale of METRO"s entire indirect participation in METRO China to a subsidiary of Wumei ("Buyer") for an enterprise value (100%) of approx. EUR 1.9 bn. The consideration consists of (i) estimated net proceeds of more than EUR 1.0 bn and (ii) a participation of METRO of approx. 20% in the Buyer as future holding company of METRO China.



The completion of this transaction is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.





Contact:



METRO AG



Sabrina Ley



Director Investor Relations

