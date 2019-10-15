



Change in the Supervisory Board of MEDICLIN





14.10.2019







Offenburg, 14 Oktober, 2019

Change in the Supervisory Board of MEDICLIN

Today, the Chairmann of the Supervisory Board of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN), Dr. Ulrich Wandschneider, informed the Management Board and the Supervisory Board that he resigns from his mandate as a member of the Supervisory Board and thus also his chairmanship for personal reasons as of 15 November 2019, taking into account the notice period agreed in the Articles of Association.

Dr. Ulrich Wandschneider was Chairman of the Management Board of MEDICLIN from November 2004 until end of May 2012. Since June 2012, he is a member of the Supervisory Board of the company and chairman of this body.

The Management Board Members of MEDICLIN regret the decision of



Dr. Ulrich Wandschneider and they thank him for the trusting and constructive cooperation.

