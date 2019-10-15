DGAP-News: Change in the Supervisory Board of MEDICLIN
2019. október 14., hétfő, 14:47
Offenburg, 14 Oktober, 2019
Change in the Supervisory Board of MEDICLIN
Today, the Chairmann of the Supervisory Board of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN), Dr. Ulrich Wandschneider, informed the Management Board and the Supervisory Board that he resigns from his mandate as a member of the Supervisory Board and thus also his chairmanship for personal reasons as of 15 November 2019, taking into account the notice period agreed in the Articles of Association.
Dr. Ulrich Wandschneider was Chairman of the Management Board of MEDICLIN from November 2004 until end of May 2012. Since June 2012, he is a member of the Supervisory Board of the company and chairman of this body.
The Management Board Members of MEDICLIN regret the decision of
About MEDICLIN AG (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)
MEDICLIN owns 36 clinics, seven nursing care facilities, two in-home elder care services and ten medical care centres. The Group has about 8,350 beds and a headcount of more than 10,000. With its strong network, MEDICLIN can offer its patients integrated care from the first visit to the doctor to surgery, post-operative rehabilitation and follow-up care at home. Doc-tors, therapists and nurses work together closely to achieve the best results. MEDICLIN plans the care of persons in need in accordance with their individual requirements and personal needs, either at home or in a nursing care facility.
MEDICLIN - A company of the Asklepios Group.
