International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408

German Securities Code (WKN): A16140

Ticker Symbol: HFG

LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)



Berlin, 14 October 2019 - Due to better than expected performance in the third quarter 2019, in particular during the month of September, HelloFresh SE ("Company") expects to achieve Group revenue growth on a constant currency basis of approx. 31% to 33% (previous guidance: 28% to 30%) and a positive AEBITDA margin (AEBITDA as a percentage of revenue) on the group level of approx. 0.50% to 1.75% (previous guidance: negative 1% to positive 1%) for the full fiscal year 2019.



HelloFresh Group revenue for the third quarter 2019 is expected to amount to between EUR 438 million to EUR 441 million. AEBITDA for the third quarter 2019 is expected to amount to between EUR 13.5 million and EUR 15.5 million on the group level. On a segment level, both operating segments of the Company (International and US) had a positive AEBITDA in the third quarter of 2019.



The Company will publish its quarterly report for the third quarter 2019 as scheduled on 5 November 2019. The final numbers for the third quarter 2019 may deviate from the ranges presented in this release.



Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure AEBITDA, the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2018, which is published on the Company"s website.





Competent person for this publication


Dr. Christian Ries


General Counsel


HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 160 96382504


cr@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com

 



Press contact


Saskia Leisewitz


Corporate Communications Manager


HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 174 72 359 61


sl@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com

 

 



 



Legal Disclaimer



This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company, the HelloFresh Group or the industry in which the HelloFresh Group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth for products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.










Language: English
