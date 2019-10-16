DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast





Based on preliminary figures for the third quarter, Dräger recorded a year-on-year growth in order intake of 4.3 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 5.8 percent). Net sales increased by 6.4 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 8.1 percent) to around EUR 663 million (Q3 2018: EUR 613.3 million). EBIT for the third quarter stood at around EUR 9 million, hence materially above the level of the prior year (Q3 2018: EUR -4.4 million). The higher earnings are predominantly a result of the higher net sales volume. Exchange rate developments also had a slightly positive effect on earnings.





Order intake increased by 3.5 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2019 (net of currency effects; nominal: 4.4 percent). In terms of products, order intake was particularly strong in Safety. Order intake in Medical slightly declined. In the regions Europe and America the order intake (net of currency effects) was nearly 5 percent above last year"s level. The region Africa, Asia and Australia had a stable order intake development (net of currency effects). Group net sales increased by 8.9 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 9.8 percent) to around EUR 1,899 million (9 months 2018: EUR 1,729.1 million). Total earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at approximately EUR -3 million (9 months 2018: EUR -41.0 million).

On the basis of the strong net sales development, Dräger increases the net sales guidance for fiscal year 2019. Dräger now expects net sales growth (net of currency effects) for the full year to be at between 4.0 to 6.0 percent (previous guidance: higher end of between 1 to 4 percent (net of currency effects)). The expectation for the EBIT margin remains between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent. The guidance for the EBIT-margin includes expected restructuring costs of roughly EUR 10 million.

Dräger will publish its full results for the first nine months of the fiscal year on October 30, 2019.

