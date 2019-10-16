DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the third quarter. Increased guidance for net sales development.
2019. október 15., kedd, 14:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the third quarter. Increased guidance for net sales development
On the basis of the strong net sales development, Dräger increases the net sales guidance for fiscal year 2019. Dräger now expects net sales growth (net of currency effects) for the full year to be at between 4.0 to 6.0 percent (previous guidance: higher end of between 1 to 4 percent (net of currency effects)). The expectation for the EBIT margin remains between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent. The guidance for the EBIT-margin includes expected restructuring costs of roughly EUR 10 million.
Dräger will publish its full results for the first nine months of the fiscal year on October 30, 2019.
