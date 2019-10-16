DGAP-Adhoc: The Wacker Neuson Group publishes preliminary figures for Q3/2019 and revises its forecast
2019. október 15., kedd, 15:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
The Wacker Neuson Group publishes preliminary figures for Q3/2019 and revises its forecast
Munich, October 15, 2019 - The Wacker Neuson Group expects Q3 Group revenue of around
Weaker profitability in the third quarter is primarily attributable to a less favourable product and customer mix for new equipment sales and lower productivity levels at production plants. The latter is the result of cutbacks in production programs which proved to be more comprehensive than planned due to inventory reduction plans and an increasingly challenging market climate. Furthermore, expected improvements in profitability in the USA could not be realized in the planned period.
Against this backdrop, the Executive Board today decided to adjust its guidance for fiscal 2019. Full-year revenue is expected to come in at the upper end of the projected range of EUR 1,775 to EUR 1,850 million (previous guidance: upper half of the projected range of EUR 1,775 to EUR 1,850 million), while EBIT margin is now estimated at between 8.3 and 8.8 percent (previous guidance: between 9.5 and 10.2 percent). Net working capital expressed as a percentage of revenue is expected to be significantly higher than the prior-year figure (previous guidance: slightly higher than the prior-year figure).
The full Q3 report for 2019 will be published on November 7, 2019.
Explanations of the indicators used here can be found on pages 158 and 159 of the 2018 Wacker Neuson Group Annual Report. Profit before interest and tax for the previous year was adjusted retrospectively. Information on this is available on page 106 of the Annual Report.
Additional information on Wacker Neuson SE shares:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|890409
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
890409 15-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
