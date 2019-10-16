



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 6th November 2019





Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Third Quarter 2019 earnings on Wednesday 6th November 2019.





Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) and Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results.

The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 07.30 (London) / 08.30 (Frankfurt).

To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/2298/dialog-semiconductor-2019-q3-results/

In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/dialog-Q3results/





A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center

If you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Charlotte Phillipson at charlotte.phillipson@fticonsulting.com

We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961