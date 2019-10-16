DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 6th November 2019
2019. október 15., kedd, 18:30
Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Third Quarter 2019 earnings on Wednesday 6th November 2019.
The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 07.30 (London) / 08.30 (Frankfurt).
To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.
https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/2298/dialog-semiconductor-2019-q3-results/
In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:
https://webcast.openbriefing.com/dialog-Q3results/
If you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Charlotte Phillipson at charlotte.phillipson@fticonsulting.com
We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|890339
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
890339 15.10.2019
