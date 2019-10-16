DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board to discuss on Management Board matters

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel


CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board to discuss on Management Board matters


CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) confirms that the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY will discuss on Thursday, October 17, 2019, on Management Board matters, i.a. about a possible early termination of the appointment of the CEO, Mr. Jörn Werner. It is planned to take a decision in this context on the same day. The Presidential Committee has not yet recommended a resolution to the Supervisory Board.


Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Head of Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG









