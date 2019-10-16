DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel





CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board to discuss on Management Board matters





15-Oct-2019 / 20:21 CET/CEST





CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) confirms that the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY will discuss on Thursday, October 17, 2019, on Management Board matters, i.a. about a possible early termination of the appointment of the CEO, Mr. Jörn Werner. It is planned to take a decision in this context on the same day. The Presidential Committee has not yet recommended a resolution to the Supervisory Board.





Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Head of Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG







