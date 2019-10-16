DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board to discuss on Management Board matters
2019. október 15., kedd, 20:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) confirms that the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY will discuss on Thursday, October 17, 2019, on Management Board matters, i.a. about a possible early termination of the appointment of the CEO, Mr. Jörn Werner. It is planned to take a decision in this context on the same day. The Presidential Committee has not yet recommended a resolution to the Supervisory Board.
Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Head of Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Benrather Straße 18-20
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7225
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|890667
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
890667 15-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]