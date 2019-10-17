DGAP-DD: Wirecard AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


16.10.2019 / 11:06



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Eichelmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wirecard AG


b) LEI

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Barrier Reverse Convertible Certificate


b) Nature of the transaction

Automatic conversion of 300 BRC certificates at maturity into shares of a company that does not perform management functions, with rounding compensation in cash.

Explanation:
Automatic exchange of 300 Autocall Barrier Reverse Convertible certificates of Société Générale subscribed in October 2018 (maturity 1 year, basket of 4 underlyings, including the Wirecard share) into shares of thyssenkrupp AG with rounding compensation in cash at maturity of the certificates as follows:
per certificate 48 thyssenkrupp no-par-value shares at a purchase price of EUR 20.67 per thyssenkrupp no-par-value share with rounding compensation in cash of EUR 4.6976; in total 14,400 thyssenkrupp no-par-value shares at a purchase price of EUR 297,648.00 with rounding compensation in cash of EUR 1,409.27.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2019-10-15; UTC±0


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
