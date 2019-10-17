





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





16.10.2019 / 11:06







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Thomas

Last name(s):

Eichelmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Wirecard AG





b) LEI

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

Barrier Reverse Convertible Certificate





b) Nature of the transaction

Automatic conversion of 300 BRC certificates at maturity into shares of a company that does not perform management functions, with rounding compensation in cash.



Explanation:

Automatic exchange of 300 Autocall Barrier Reverse Convertible certificates of Société Générale subscribed in October 2018 (maturity 1 year, basket of 4 underlyings, including the Wirecard share) into shares of thyssenkrupp AG with rounding compensation in cash at maturity of the certificates as follows:

per certificate 48 thyssenkrupp no-par-value shares at a purchase price of EUR 20.67 per thyssenkrupp no-par-value share with rounding compensation in cash of EUR 4.6976; in total 14,400 thyssenkrupp no-par-value shares at a purchase price of EUR 297,648.00 with rounding compensation in cash of EUR 1,409.27.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2019-10-15; UTC±0





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



