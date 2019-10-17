Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 13th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 07 October 2019 until and including 15 October 2019, a number of 42,697 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

07.10.2019

7,126

236.7461

08.10.2019

10,147

236.0068

09.10.2019

8,012

236.8166

10.10.2019

9,599

236.3741

11.10.2019

2,285

239.6128

14.10.2019

4,649

239.3808

15.10.2019

879

241.7588



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 15 October 2019 amounts to 1,968,667 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 16 October 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management