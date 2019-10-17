DGAP-AFR: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG hereby announces that the following
financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: November 06, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 06, 2019
German: http://www.heidelberg.com/hd/bericht/q2/1920
English: http://www.heidelberg.com/hd/report/q2/1920














Language: English
Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60

69115 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg.com





 
