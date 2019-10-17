



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





16.10.2019 / 15:48





Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG hereby announces that the following

financial



reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: November 06, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 06, 2019

German: http://www.heidelberg.com/hd/bericht/q2/1920

English: http://www.heidelberg.com/hd/report/q2/1920





