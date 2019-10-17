DGAP-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft







Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


17.10.2019 / 14:04


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
Postal code: 51373
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 Oct 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.99 % 0.04 % 3.03 % 932,556,122
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.04 % 3.04 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BAY0017 0 27,892,134 0 % 2.99 %
Total 27,892,134 2.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 70,354 0.01 %
    Total 70,354 0.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contract for difference Open At any time Cash 311,277 0.03 %
      Total 311,277 0.03 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

16 Oct 2019














Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com





 
891847  17.10.2019 



