DGAP-News: Breath Therapeutics, a Zambon company, announces presentations at upcoming scientific conferences
2019. október 17., csütörtök, 14:00
Milan, Italy, Munich, Germany and Menlo Park, Calif. - October 17, 2019 - Breath Therapeutics, a Zambon company, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in advanced inhaled therapeutics for severe respiratory diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced presentations at three upcoming scientific conferences. The company will present at the National Organization for Rare Disorders Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit (NORD), the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Europe conference (ISPOR) and the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH).
"The upcoming scientific meetings provide opportunities to present data that support the ongoing development of our investigational drug, Liposomal Cyclosporine A for Inhalation (L-CsA-i), by illustrating the unmet need and high economic burden of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS)," said Noreen R. Henig, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Breath Therapeutics, a Zambon company. "We remain focused on our mission to advance L-CsA-i in clinical trials for the treatment of BOS, a rare and devastating lung disease with no currently approved treatments."
Details of the presentations are noted below:
ISPOR Europe, November 2-6, 2019, Copenhagen, Denmark
ASH, December 7-10, 2019, Orlando, Florida
The company also presented at the recent European Respiratory Society International Congress (ERS) in Madrid, Spain on September 30, 2019. The poster, "ISHLT Registry Data and Country Registries: Comparison of Reported European Lung Transplant Activities in 2016", is available on the company"s website.
