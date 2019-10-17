



Milan, Italy, Munich, Germany and Menlo Park, Calif. - October 17, 2019 - Breath Therapeutics, a Zambon company, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in advanced inhaled therapeutics for severe respiratory diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced presentations at three upcoming scientific conferences. The company will present at the National Organization for Rare Disorders Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit (NORD), the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Europe conference (ISPOR) and the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH).

"The upcoming scientific meetings provide opportunities to present data that support the ongoing development of our investigational drug, Liposomal Cyclosporine A for Inhalation (L-CsA-i), by illustrating the unmet need and high economic burden of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS)," said Noreen R. Henig, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Breath Therapeutics, a Zambon company. "We remain focused on our mission to advance L-CsA-i in clinical trials for the treatment of BOS, a rare and devastating lung disease with no currently approved treatments."

Details of the presentations are noted below:



NORD, October 21-22, 2019, Washington, DC

Poster Title:

Liposomal Cyclosporine A for Inhalation (L-CsA-i): Innovation in the Treatment of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS)

Date/Time:

October 21-22, Exhibit Hall

Poster #:

#26



ISPOR Europe, November 2-6, 2019, Copenhagen, Denmark

Poster Title:

ISHLT Registry Data and Country Registries: Comparison of Reported Country Lung Transplant Activities in North America and European Countries in 2016

Date/Time:

Tuesday, November 5, 18:00-19:00 (CET)

Poster #:

PMU150



Poster Title:

The Clinical, Humanistic and Economic Burden of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome in Europe

Date/Time:

Wednesday, November 6, 12:45-13:45 (CET)

Poster #:

PRO42



ASH, December 7-10, 2019, Orlando, Florida

Poster Title:

Economic Burden of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) Following Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (alloHSCT) in Patients with Commercial Insurance in the United States

Date/Time:

Sunday, December 8, 18:00-20:00 (EST)

Poster #:

3410







The company also presented at the recent European Respiratory Society International Congress ( The company also presented at the recent European Respiratory Society International Congress ( ERS ) in Madrid, Spain on September 30, 2019. The poster, "ISHLT Registry Data and Country Registries: Comparison of Reported European Lung Transplant Activities in 2016", is available on the company"s website

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS)



Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS), also known as obliterative bronchiolitis (OB) or chronic lung allograft rejection, is caused by T-cell mediated inflammation that leads to blockage of bronchioles, the small and medium airways in the lungs, resulting in respiratory failure and death. BOS most commonly affects people who have received lung or allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant, although it is also associated with autoimmune disease and exposure to environmental contaminants. According to 2019 company market research, it is estimated that approximately 30,000 lung and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients in the US, EU and Japan are affected by BOS.

Liposomal Cyclosporine A for Inhalation (L-CsA-i)



Liposomal Cyclosporine A for Inhalation (L-CsA-i) is a novel liposomal formulation of cyclosporine A developed for inhaled delivery to the lungs. Calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs), like cyclosporine A, are highly potent immunosuppressive drugs and a cornerstone of lung transplant medicine. L-CsA-i is administered via a customized drug-specific Investigational eFlow(R) Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma). The investigational drug-device combination is designed to deliver L-CsA-i to the site of disease in the lung. L-CsA-i is an investigational compound and its safety and efficacy have not been established. It is not approved for use by any regulatory authority.

BOSTON Clinical Development Program



L-CsA-i will be evaluated for the treatment of BOS in patients age six and older. Five clinical trials are currently ongoing or planned. BOSTON-1 and BOSTON-2 are pivotal Phase 3 studies of adults with BOS following lung transplantation. BOSTON-3 is an open-label extension study for all study participants who complete BOSTON-1 or BOSTON-2. BOSTON-4 is a safety and exploratory efficacy study and will be the first trial of L-CsA-i in adults with BOS following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. BOSTON-5 is a safety study in pediatric patients with BOS.

About Zambon S.p.A.



Zambon is a multinational pharmaceutical company that focuses on innovation and development with the aim to improve patients" lives. Based on a valuable heritage and strongly focused on the future, its goal is to improve people"s health through the development of innovative and quality healthcare solutions.



Zambon products are commercialized in 87 countries. The company has 20 subsidiaries in three different continents - Europe, America and Asia - and owns manufacturing units in Italy, Switzerland, China and Brazil. The company today has a strong focus on the treatment of rare diseases and specialties, on top of respiratory, pain management and women"s care. Zambon was established in 1906 in Italy and today counts 2,500 employees all over the world. For further information, please visit www.zambon.com

About Breath Therapeutics, a Zambon company



Founded in 2016, Breath Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in advanced inhaled therapeutics for severe respiratory diseases with high unmet medical need. The company"s proprietary drug formulations have been specifically designed for inhaled administration with exclusively licensed, high performance nebulizer technology. L-CsA-i is advancing in clinical trials as the first potential therapy for BOS, a rare and devastating lung disease with no currently approved treatments. In July 2019, Breath Therapeutics was acquired by Zambon S.p.A, a multinational pharmaceutical company that focuses on innovation and development with the aim to improve patients" lives. Breath Therapeutics has offices in Munich, Germany and Menlo Park, California. For more information, please visit www.breath-therapeutics.com.

