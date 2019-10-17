DGAP-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2019. október 17., csütörtök, 14:18







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: SMA Solar Technology AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






SMA Solar Technology AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen


17.10.2019 / 14:18


Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die SMA Solar Technology AG bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 07.11.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 07.11.2019
Deutsch: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen.html
Englisch: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications.html














17.10.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




891951  17.10.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=891951&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum