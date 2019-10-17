DGAP-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019
German: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen.html
English: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications.html














Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
