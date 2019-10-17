



SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019

German: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen.html

English: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications.html





