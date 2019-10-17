DGAP-Adhoc: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg plans to issue additional tier 1 bonds
2019. október 17., csütörtök, 14:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg / Key word(s): Bond
The Board of Managing Directors of Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) has decided to establish a programme for the issuance of subordinated bonds, which meet the criteria set out in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) for additional tier 1 capital (AT 1). Issues may be made in an aggregate volume of up to 1.5 bn EUR until end of 2020. The issues serve to further strengthen and structurally optimise LBBW"s capital. The issuance of the bonds is subject to the approval of LBBW"s shareholders" meeting and subject to market conditions. First issues are planned for 2019.
**********
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
|Am Hauptbahnhof 2
|70173 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|0711-127-73634
|Fax:
|0711-127-71947
|E-mail:
|Oliver.Lier@LBBW.de
|Internet:
|www.lbbw.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007062572
|WKN:
|706257
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|890537
|Informationen zu weiteren Finanzinstrumenten entnehmen Sie bitte den folgenden Webseiten:
1. Deutsche Website:
www.LBBW.de/Investor Relations/IR-Meldungen
Zugehöriger Link:
https://www.lbbw.de/konzern/news-and-service/investor-relations/ir-meldungen_7u12dygor_d.html
2. Englische Website:
www.LBBW.com/Investor Relations/IR Reports
Zugehöriger Link:
https://www.lbbw.de/group/news-and-service/investor-relations/ir-reports_7u12dygor_e.html
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
890537 17-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]