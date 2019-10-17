DGAP-Ad-hoc: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg / Key word(s): Bond





Landesbank Baden-Württemberg plans to issue additional tier 1 bonds





17-Oct-2019 / 14:28 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Board of Managing Directors of Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) has decided to establish a programme for the issuance of subordinated bonds, which meet the criteria set out in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) for additional tier 1 capital (AT 1). Issues may be made in an aggregate volume of up to 1.5 bn EUR until end of 2020. The issues serve to further strengthen and structurally optimise LBBW"s capital. The issuance of the bonds is subject to the approval of LBBW"s shareholders" meeting and subject to market conditions. First issues are planned for 2019.

