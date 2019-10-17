DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. with good Q3 - raises EBITDA forecast again
2019. október 17., csütörtök, 17:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
ad pepper media, one of Europe"s leading performance marketing providers, generated revenue for the group of EUR 5,031k in the third quarter (Q3 2018: EUR 5,038k). Third-quarter EBITDA came to EUR 565k corresponding to year-on-year growth of 74.4 percent (Q3 2018: EUR 324k). The segment EBITDA figures are consistently positive: ad pepper generated EUR 384k (Q3 2018: EUR 623k), Webgains EUR 200k (Q3 2018: EUR 56k) and ad agents EUR 262k (Q3 2018: EUR -77k).
For the first nine month period as a whole, ad pepper media can report revenue of EUR 15,821k, equivalent to growth of 6.9 percent (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR 14,807k). At EUR 2,157k, nine month EBITDA was significantly ahead of the previous year (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR 926k).
Given the positive business performance, the Board of Directors of ad pepper media International N.V. expects the EBITDA for the 2019 financial year to be in a range between EUR 2,750k and EUR 3,000k (previous forecast: EUR 2,500k).
Liquid funds as end of Q3 2019 amount to EUR 21,619k (Q3 2018: EUR 18,835k) equivalent to around EUR 1.00 per share.
The report on the first nine months of 2019 will be published on November 19, 2019.
Key figures (unaudited) in EUR 000s:
For further information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|892095
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
892095 17-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]