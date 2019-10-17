DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. with good Q3 - raises EBITDA forecast again

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast


ad pepper media International N.V. with good Q3 - raises EBITDA forecast again


ad pepper media International N.V. with good Q3 - raises EBITDA forecast again


Nuremberg, Amsterdam, October 17, 2019



ad pepper media, one of Europe"s leading performance marketing providers, generated revenue for the group of EUR 5,031k in the third quarter (Q3 2018: EUR 5,038k). Third-quarter EBITDA came to EUR 565k corresponding to year-on-year growth of 74.4 percent (Q3 2018: EUR 324k). The segment EBITDA figures are consistently positive: ad pepper generated EUR 384k (Q3 2018: EUR 623k), Webgains EUR 200k (Q3 2018: EUR 56k) and ad agents EUR 262k (Q3 2018: EUR -77k).



For the first nine month period as a whole, ad pepper media can report revenue of EUR 15,821k, equivalent to growth of 6.9 percent (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR 14,807k). At EUR 2,157k, nine month EBITDA was significantly ahead of the previous year (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR 926k).



Given the positive business performance, the Board of Directors of ad pepper media International N.V. expects the EBITDA for the 2019 financial year to be in a range between EUR 2,750k and EUR 3,000k (previous forecast: EUR 2,500k).



Liquid funds as end of Q3 2019 amount to EUR 21,619k (Q3 2018: EUR 18,835k) equivalent to around EUR 1.00 per share.



The report on the first nine months of 2019 will be published on November 19, 2019.



Key figures (unaudited) in EUR 000s:
























































































  Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q1-Q3 2019 Q1-Q3 2018
Gross sales 18,834 20,192 59,658 57,909
% growth -6.7   3.0  
Revenue 5,031 5,038 15,821 14,807
% growth -0.1   6.9  
of which ad pepper media 1,146 1,417 4,149 3,971
% growth -19.1   4.5  
of which ad agents 1,573 1,136 4,271 3,778
% growth 38.4   13.0  
of which Webgains 2,312 2,485 7,401 7,058
% growth -7.0   4.9  
EBITDA 565 324 2,157 926
of which ad pepper media 384 623 1,773 1,633
of which ad agents 262 -77 494 78
of which Webgains 200 56 1,005 226
of which admin -281 -279 -1,115 -1,011
Liquid funds     21,619 18,835

 

For further information:

Dr. Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

Tel.: +49 (0) 911 929057-0

Fax: +49 (0) 911 929057-157

E-mail: ir@adpepper.com










Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 892095





 
