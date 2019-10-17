DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast





ad pepper media International N.V. with good Q3 - raises EBITDA forecast again





17-Oct-2019





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







ad pepper media International N.V. with good Q3 - raises EBITDA forecast again





Nuremberg, Amsterdam, October 17, 2019

ad pepper media, one of Europe"s leading performance marketing providers, generated revenue for the group of EUR 5,031k in the third quarter (Q3 2018: EUR 5,038k). Third-quarter EBITDA came to EUR 565k corresponding to year-on-year growth of 74.4 percent (Q3 2018: EUR 324k). The segment EBITDA figures are consistently positive: ad pepper generated EUR 384k (Q3 2018: EUR 623k), Webgains EUR 200k (Q3 2018: EUR 56k) and ad agents EUR 262k (Q3 2018: EUR -77k).

For the first nine month period as a whole, ad pepper media can report revenue of EUR 15,821k, equivalent to growth of 6.9 percent (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR 14,807k). At EUR 2,157k, nine month EBITDA was significantly ahead of the previous year (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR 926k).

Given the positive business performance, the Board of Directors of ad pepper media International N.V. expects the EBITDA for the 2019 financial year to be in a range between EUR 2,750k and EUR 3,000k (previous forecast: EUR 2,500k).

Liquid funds as end of Q3 2019 amount to EUR 21,619k (Q3 2018: EUR 18,835k) equivalent to around EUR 1.00 per share.

The report on the first nine months of 2019 will be published on November 19, 2019.

Key figures (unaudited) in EUR 000s:



Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018

Gross sales

18,834

20,192

59,658

57,909

% growth

-6.7



3.0



Revenue

5,031

5,038

15,821

14,807

% growth

-0.1



6.9



of which ad pepper media

1,146

1,417

4,149

3,971

% growth

-19.1



4.5



of which ad agents

1,573

1,136

4,271

3,778

% growth

38.4



13.0



of which Webgains

2,312

2,485

7,401

7,058

% growth

-7.0



4.9



EBITDA

565

324

2,157

926

of which ad pepper media

384

623

1,773

1,633

of which ad agents

262

-77

494

78

of which Webgains

200

56

1,005

226

of which admin

-281

-279

-1,115

-1,011

Liquid funds





21,619

18,835



