DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co KGaA announces the successful sale of Banco ProCredit Colombia S.A.
2019. október 17., csütörtök, 17:20
ProCredit Holding AG & Co KGaA announces the successful sale of Banco ProCredit Colombia S.A.
Contact:
About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Forward-looking statements
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-69-951437-0
|Fax:
|+49-69-951437-168
|E-mail:
|pch.info@procredit-group.com
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006223407
|WKN:
|622340
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|892103
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
892103 17.10.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]