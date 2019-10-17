



Frankfurt am Main, 17 October 2019 - Following approval by the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, ProCredit Holding completed the sale of its Colombian subsidiary to Créditos y Ahorros Credifinanciera S.A. on 16 October 2019. Banco ProCredit Colombia S.A. was sold according to the terms outlined by ProCredit Holding in the Q1 financial report in May 2019. The overall financial impact of the transaction, which will be fully realised in Q4 2019, is in line with expectations. Against this background, ProCredit confirms the forecast issued for the 2019 financial year.

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group"s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. Further information is available on our website: www.procredit-holding.com.

