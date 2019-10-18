



17.10.2019 / 21:36





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / English: October 29, 2019

English: http://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings





