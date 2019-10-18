DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / English: October 29, 2019
English: http://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
