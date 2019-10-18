DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report





BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report





Media release of October 18, 2019

Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at September 30, 2019

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at September 30, 2019, which covers the results of its business activities for the first nine months of 2019.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended September 30, 2019 amounted to CHF 172 mn (profit of CHF 172 mn in the same period 2018). In the third quarter a loss of CHF 382 mn (profit of CHF 242 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported result reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG"s interim report as at September 30, 2019 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00



Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch



Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch



Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00



Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, Tel. +41 79 423 22 28



Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch



www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile



BB Biotech AG invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector.



BB Biotech AG is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech AG"s investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.