DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
2019. október 18., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
Media release of October 18, 2019
Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at September 30, 2019
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended September 30, 2019 amounted to CHF 172 mn (profit of CHF 172 mn in the same period 2018). In the third quarter a loss of CHF 382 mn (profit of CHF 242 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported result reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AG"s interim report as at September 30, 2019 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, Tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Company profile
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|891769
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
891769 18-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
