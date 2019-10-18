

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Parola (s): Rapporto intermedio





18.10.2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Comunicazione d"informazioni privilegiate ai sensi dell"articolo 17 MAR, trasmesse da DGAP - un servizio di EQS Group AG.





L"emittente è responsabile del contenuto del comunicato.







Comunicato stampa del 18 ottobre 2019



Rapporto intermedio di BB Biotech AG al 30 settembre 2019



BB Biotech AG pubblica il proprio rapporto intermedio





BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) ha pubblicato in data odierna il proprio rapporto intermedio al 30 settembre 2019, che fornisce informazioni sull"andamento operativo per i primi nove mesi 2019.



Sulla base dei dati consolidati, BB Biotech AG presenta nella chiusura intermedia al 30 settembre 2019 un utile al netto delle imposte pari a CHF 172 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 172 milioni nello stesso periodo dell"esercizio precedente). Per il Q3 BB Biotech ha registrato una perdita di CHF 382 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 242 milioni nello stesso periodo precedente). In una società di partecipazione, il risultato conseguito riflette l"andamento dei corsi azionari delle aziende detenute in portafoglio.



Il rapporto intermedio al 30 settembre 2019 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito www.bbbiotech.com.







Per ulteriori informazioni



Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 272 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com



Maria-Grazia Alderuccio, telefono +41 44 267 67 14, e-mail mga@bellevue.ch



www.bbbiotech.com



Profilo aziendale



BB Biotech AG acquista partecipazioni in società attive nel settore biotech, caratterizzato da un"elevata crescita, ed è uno dei maggiori investitori a livello mondiale in questo comparto. BB Biotech AG è quotata sulle borse valori di Svizzera, Germania e Italia. La focalizzazione delle partecipazioni è incentrata sulle società biotech quotate in borsa specializzate nello sviluppo e nella commercializzazione di farmaci innovativi. Ai fini della selezione delle partecipazioni, BB Biotech AG fa affidamento sull"analisi fondamentale di medici e biologi molecolari di rinomata fama. Il Consiglio di Amministrazione vanta inoltre una pluriennale esperienza in campo sia industriale che scientifico.

















