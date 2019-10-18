DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG pubblica il proprio rapporto intermedio
2019. október 18., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Parola (s): Rapporto intermedio
Comunicato stampa del 18 ottobre 2019
Rapporto intermedio di BB Biotech AG al 30 settembre 2019
Sulla base dei dati consolidati, BB Biotech AG presenta nella chiusura intermedia al 30 settembre 2019 un utile al netto delle imposte pari a CHF 172 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 172 milioni nello stesso periodo dell"esercizio precedente). Per il Q3 BB Biotech ha registrato una perdita di CHF 382 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 242 milioni nello stesso periodo precedente). In una società di partecipazione, il risultato conseguito riflette l"andamento dei corsi azionari delle aziende detenute in portafoglio.
Il rapporto intermedio al 30 settembre 2019 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito www.bbbiotech.com.
Per ulteriori informazioni
Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 272 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com
Profilo aziendale
|Lingua:
|Italiano
|Società:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Schweiz
|Telefono:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|Numero di Sicurezza:
|A0NFN3
|Elencati:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|891769
|Fine annuncio
|DGAP News-Service
891769 18.10.2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]