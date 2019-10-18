



Industrial holding Mutares submits binding offer to acquire a logistics subsidiary of ÖBB





A leading Austrian logistics company with sales of approx. EUR 250 million



Transaction subject to the approval of the seller"s executive bodies



Mutares still in the fast lane with planned acquisition number eight in 2019



Munich, October 18, 2019 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) today made a notarized, binding offer to acquire the business of Q Logistics GmbH, a logistics subsidiary of Austrian Federal Railways (Oesterreichische Bundesbahnen - Holding Aktiengesellschaft).

Q Logistics is a provider of cross-border transport logistics and warehousing services with a nationwide network in Austria. The company is active in general cargo, charter and warehousing serving customers from various sectors, including food, pharmaceutical and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). In fiscal year 2018, Q Logistics had consolidated total sales, including the Czech subsidiary, of around EUR 250 million and a total of approx. 920 employees. The transaction still requires respective committee resolutions on the part of the seller, which are expected to be passed latest by the end of the month, as well as the acceptance of the notarized, binding offer by the seller.

Mutares is a listed, long-term industrial holding company that focuses, among other things, on the acquisition of group spin-offs with operational improvement potential. Mutares relies on the expertise of its own consulting team with many years of industry and functional expertise. As an established industrial holding company, Mutares drives the development of the company together with the current management team and pursues an active profitability and growth strategy. For Mutares, this acquisition would be the eighth transaction in the current financial year and would accelerate the expansion in the promising Services segment. The transaction underlines the high transaction momentum of Mutares in 2019 and marks the start of the year-end rally.

"With the possible takeover of the business of Q Logistics, we would acquire a promising Austrian company for our Goods & Services segment. The company has a high degree of recognition, significant value potential based on the know-how of its employees, best-in-class logistics expertise and a sustainable, stable and expandable customer network. We are convinced that with our operational team of industry experts we can support the sustainable profitable growth of Q Logistics and look forward to welcoming such an attractive platform investment into our portfolio after approval by the seller", says Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares.







Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of the group based in Europe, which are being sold as part of a repositioning and have significant operational improvement potential. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and expert teams and by acquiring strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a significant increase in value with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio company. In fiscal year 2018, Mutares" investments generated consolidated sales of EUR 865 million and employed more than 4,700 people worldwide. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

