Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


18.10.2019 / 15:12



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jacob
Last name(s): Fonnesbech Aqraou

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Deputy chairperson of supervisory board of TeamViewer AG



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TeamViewer AG


b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
26.25 EUR 1999987.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-24; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














