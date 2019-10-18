DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback


Wirecard AG is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million


18-Oct-2019 / 16:04 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Exercising the authorization resolved by the Company"s annual general meeting held on June 20, 2017, the management board of Wirecard AG (ISIN DE0007472060) (the "Company") today resolved, with approval of the Company"s supervisory board, to implement a share buyback program (the "Share Buyback Program 2019/I"). Within the Share Buyback Program 2019/I, it is planned to buy back Company"s shares in a twelve-month period for an aggregate amount of up to EUR 200 million (excluding acquisition expenses). The Share Buyback Program 2019/I is expected to start in the next few days.



The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.



The Company will announce further details separately prior to the commencement of the Share Buyback Program 2019/I.




Contact:

Iris Stöckl

VP IR/ Corp.Comm.

Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY







Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
