DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million
2019. október 18., péntek, 16:04
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Exercising the authorization resolved by the Company"s annual general meeting held on June 20, 2017, the management board of Wirecard AG (ISIN DE0007472060) (the "Company") today resolved, with approval of the Company"s supervisory board, to implement a share buyback program (the "Share Buyback Program 2019/I"). Within the Share Buyback Program 2019/I, it is planned to buy back Company"s shares in a twelve-month period for an aggregate amount of up to EUR 200 million (excluding acquisition expenses). The Share Buyback Program 2019/I is expected to start in the next few days.
The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.
The Company will announce further details separately prior to the commencement of the Share Buyback Program 2019/I.
Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP IR/ Corp.Comm.
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|892795
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
892795 18-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
