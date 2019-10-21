DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: October 28, 2019
German: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1646684/a3afd7e2f82b688963a844e2667a9ba3/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2019_de.pdf
English: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1646690/8c324b99551ef226363c31c1184d9be2/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2019_en.pdf














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
