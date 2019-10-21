



Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: October 28, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: October 28, 2019

German: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1646684/a3afd7e2f82b688963a844e2667a9ba3/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2019_de.pdf

English: https://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/1646690/8c324b99551ef226363c31c1184d9be2/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2019_en.pdf





