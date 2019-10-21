Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 14 October 2019 until and including 18 October 2019, a number of 138,878 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September 2019.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

10/14/2019

57,644

34.8213

10/15/2019

81,234

35.2074



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until and including 18 October 2019 amounts to 972,771 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 21 October 2019



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board