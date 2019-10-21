DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
2019. október 21., hétfő, 17:17
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 14 October 2019 until and including 18 October 2019, a number of 138,878 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September 2019.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until and including 18 October 2019 amounts to 972,771 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 21 October 2019
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Henkestr. 127
|91052 Erlangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
893599 21.10.2019
