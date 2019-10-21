DGAP-Adhoc: NFON AG: Active Ownership Fund exercises stock option and increases equity stake in NFON
2019. október 21., hétfő, 17:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NFON AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
Ad-hoc announcement
Active Ownership Fund exercises stock option and increases equity stake in NFON
Munich, October 21, 2019 - The Management Board of NFON AG, Munich, has announced that Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS, Luxembourg, is exercising its option from the warrant bond issued in July 2019 with effect from today. The warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 964,015 ordinary bearer shares from the Conditional Capital of NFON AG with a share in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. The exercise price per share is EUR 11.00. Shareholders" subscription rights were excluded. The exercise of the option increases the share capital of NFON AG to EUR 15,055,569.00, divided into 15,055,569 no-par value shares.
Investor Relations Contact
NFON AG
Media Contact
NFON AG
Disclaimer
This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company. The securities discussed herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities discussed in this release in the United States of America and the information contained in this release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale. This announcement is not for distribution, publication or transmission, directly or indirectly, to or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution is unlawful, or to U.S. persons.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Machtlfinger Straße 7
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 453 00 0
|E-mail:
|info@nfon.com
|Internet:
|www.nfon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0N4N52
|WKN:
|A0N4N5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|893595
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
893595 21-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]