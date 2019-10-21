



Corporate News

NFON AG: Active Ownership Fund supports growth strategy by exercising share option

- Active Ownership Fund subscribes to 964,015 new ordinary bearer shares of NFON AG from the warrant bond at a price of EUR 11.00 per share - issue proceeds of around EUR 10.6 million for NFON

- NFON AG"s share capital increases to a total of EUR 15,055,569 divided into 15,055,569 ordinary bearer shares with no par value

- Active Ownership Fund invests to support current growth strategy in the cloud telephony market and focuses on long-term growth

Munich, October 21, 2019 - NFON AG (collectively with its subsidiaries "NFON" or the "company"), the only pan-European Cloud-PBX provider (telephone system from the cloud), announced today that the Active Ownership Fund, Luxembourg ("AOC") is fully utilizing the option to acquire 964,015 shares from the warrant issued by NFON in July as part of an option bond and will thus receive a total of 964,015 newly issued ordinary bearer shares of NFON AG at a price of EUR 11.00 per share. Each share represents EUR 1.00 of the share capital. NFON will receive issue proceeds of around EUR 10.6 million from the exercise of the options.

Hans Szymanski, CEO & CFO of NFON AG: "With AOC as our third largest shareholder, we are gaining an investor and partner who is convinced of our growth strategy and wants to participate in our growth in the long term. Through this transaction we have expanded our scope also for M&A activities. In a highly competitive market environment with financially strong investors and companies, speed and flexibility are essential factors for the success of an acquisition. AOC"s commitment gives us additional scope for additional investments."

At an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 2019, the company plans to nominate Günter Müller, Managing Director of Milestone Venture Capital GmbH, and Florian Schuhbauer, founding partner of AOC for election to the Supervisory Board. If the election is successful, two of the largest shareholders of NFON AG would also be represented on the Supervisory Board.

"The increase in our stake to around 9% and the associated provision of growth capital reflects the great potential we see in NFON and our confidence in the management team. NFON is well positioned to consolidate the cloud telephony market. Thus, NFON fits perfectly with our investment focus on well positioned and future-oriented companies. We look forward to supporting the Company"s growth strategy in the long term and are ready to support the development of NFON on the Supervisory Board," explained Florian Schuhbauer, founding partner of AOC.

About NFON AG

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 30,000 companies across 15 European countries as customers. With Cloudya, NFON offers an easy-to-use, independent and reliable solution for advanced cloud business communications. Further premium and industry solutions complete the portfolio in the field of cloud communications. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom in business communication. https://corporate.nfon.com/en/

