DGAP-Adhoc: EVN AG: EVN increases outlook for the Group net result 2018/19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
The management board of EVN AG increases its outlook for the Group net result of the financial year 2018/19 ended 30 September 2019 to an area of approximately EUR 300 million.
The increase of the outlook reflects in particular non-cash effects from impairment tests that were determined in the course of preparing the annual report and total approximately EUR 125 million after taxes. These revaluations result from the decreased market interest rate level and increased electricity price expectations and relate in particular to renewable energy production facilities whose value has in the past decreased and to customer bases in Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia.
The determined effects on results are a subject of the annual report for the financial year 2018/19, which has yet to be finalized and confirmed by the auditors and will be published on 12 December 2019.
Contact:
Gerald Reidinger
Head of Controlling and Investor Relations
Phone: +43 2236 200-12698
E-mail: investor.relations@evn.at
Stefan Zach
Head of Information and Communication
Phone: +43 2236 200-12294
E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at
