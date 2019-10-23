DGAP-Adhoc: SNP SE appoints Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach as new CFO

SNP SE appoints Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach as new CFO


Heidelberg, October 21, 2019 - With effect from January 1, 2020, Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach will take over the tasks and responsibilities as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE. He can draw on many years of management experience from various positions as Managing Director and CFO in the IT industry. Diefenbach will succeed Dr. Uwe Schwellbach as CFO, who will leave the company at his own request on December 31, 2019, to pursue new career opportunities.





Contact Investor Relations:

Christoph Marx

Phone: +49 6221 6425-172


Marcel Wiskow

Phone: +49 6221 6425-637

E-Mail:    investor.relations@snpgroup.com
http://www.snpgroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/










Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637
Fax: +49 6221 6425 470
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
