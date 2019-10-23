DGAP-Adhoc: SNP SE appoints Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach as new CFO
2019. október 21., hétfő, 20:17
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SNP SE appoints Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach as new CFO
Heidelberg, October 21, 2019 - With effect from January 1, 2020, Prof. Dr. Heiner Diefenbach will take over the tasks and responsibilities as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE. He can draw on many years of management experience from various positions as Managing Director and CFO in the IT industry. Diefenbach will succeed Dr. Uwe Schwellbach as CFO, who will leave the company at his own request on December 31, 2019, to pursue new career opportunities.
