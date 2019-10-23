DGAP-PVR: JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019. október 22., kedd, 15:05
On October 21, 2019, Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, notified JOST Werke AG in accordance with Section 43 (1) WpHG in connection with reaching or exceeding the 10% threshold pursuant to the voting rights notification dated September 25, 2019, of the following:
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We refer to our notification of voting rights pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WpHG on September 25, 2019, with regard to JOST Werke AG (the "Company").
With regard to the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights, we hereby announce pursuant to Section 43 (1) Sentences 1 and 3 WpHG that
Furthermore, in accordance with Section 43 (1) sentences 1 and 4 WpHG, we notify you of the following with regard to the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights:
The voting rights were acquired through funds managed by us. Therefore, we have not raised any equity or borrowed funds for the acquisition of the voting rights.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke AG
|Siemensstraße 2
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
894247 22.10.2019
