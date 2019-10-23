DGAP-DD: A.S. Création Tapeten AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

A.S. Création Tapeten AG


b) LEI

529900GEUFGNGXF5Q548 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNNN5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
13.50 EUR 3712.50 EUR
13.70 EUR 1096.00 EUR
13.70 EUR 1096.00 EUR
13.70 EUR 12330.00 EUR
14.10 EUR 7966.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.79 EUR 26201.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: A.S. Création Tapeten AG

Südstraße 47

51645 Gummersbach

Germany
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de





 
