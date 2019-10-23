





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them















22.10.2019 / 16:11









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jochen

Last name(s):

Müller



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

A.S. Création Tapeten AG





b) LEI

529900GEUFGNGXF5Q548



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1TNNN5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

13.50 EUR





3712.50 EUR



13.70 EUR





1096.00 EUR



13.70 EUR





1096.00 EUR



13.70 EUR





12330.00 EUR



14.10 EUR





7966.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

13.79 EUR





26201.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-14; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate Exchange

MIC:

TGAT



