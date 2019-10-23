DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE raises its earnings expectations for its core business for the full year 2019
2019. október 22., kedd, 17:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad hoc RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))
For the reporting of the third-quarter results, it should be noted that due to the accounting provisions of IFRS5 (Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations) discontinued operations are no longer presented separately. Taking this into account, the Company expects sales of EUR 400 to 420 million and EBITDA of EUR -6 to -10 million for the Group as a whole.
The effects of the first-time application of IFRS 16 (Leases) in 2019 are not yet included in the result. MAX expects a positive EBITDA effect of EUR 3 to 4 million for 2019. MAX Automation SE"s interim report for the third quarter of 2019 will be published on 14 November 2019.
