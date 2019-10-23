DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





MAX Automation SE raises its earnings expectations for its core business for the full year 2019





22-Oct-2019 / 17:29 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))



MAX Automation SE raises its earnings expectations for its core business for the full year 2019





Duesseldorf, 22 October 2019 - MAX Automation SE has specified its expectations for the full year 2019 and is now awaiting sales of EUR 320 to 330 million (previously: more than EUR 300 million) for its core business. At the same time, the Company is raising its earnings expectations and, according to preliminary calculations, is now assuming operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 26 to 28 million (previously: more than EUR 20 million). The adjustments are due to the very positive course of business in the first nine months of 2019 and the continued very good demand in the core business.

For the reporting of the third-quarter results, it should be noted that due to the accounting provisions of IFRS5 (Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations) discontinued operations are no longer presented separately. Taking this into account, the Company expects sales of EUR 400 to 420 million and EBITDA of EUR -6 to -10 million for the Group as a whole.

The effects of the first-time application of IFRS 16 (Leases) in 2019 are not yet included in the result. MAX expects a positive EBITDA effect of EUR 3 to 4 million for 2019. MAX Automation SE"s interim report for the third quarter of 2019 will be published on 14 November 2019.



Contact:



Katja Redweik



Head of Corporate Development/IR



MAX Automation SE



Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144

katja.redweik@maxautomation.com

www.maxautomation.com



Contact for media representatives: