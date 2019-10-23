DGAP-PVR: Westwing Group AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

22.10.2019



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer


Westwing Group AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 Munich

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

18 Oct 2019 

4. Share-position









  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.09 % 20740809
Previous publication n/a % /

5. Details










absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
639977 0 3.09 % 0.00 %














Language: English
Westwing Group AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com





 
