Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Street:

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

Postal code:

40468

City:

Düsseldorf

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Schroders plc

City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

16 Oct 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

5.004 %

0.01 %

5.02 %

180492172

Previous notification

4.98 %

0.01 %

4.99 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0006602006



9031272

%

5.00 %

Total

9031272

5.00 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

22355

0.01 %







Total

22355

0.01 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Investment Management Limited

3,83 %

%

%

Schroder Investment Management North America Limited

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder US Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Schroder Investment Management North America Inc.

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Unit Trusts Limited

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Finance B.V.

%

%

%

Schroder Investment Management (Europe) S.A.

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Investment Management (Japan) Limited

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Investement Management (Singapore) Ltd.

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder & Co. Limited

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Investement Management Limited

%

%

%

Bank of Communications Schroder Fund Management Company Limited

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

21 Oct 2019



