DGAP-News: Linde acquires minority stake in ITM Power and agrees joint venture
2019. október 23., szerda, 12:00
Guildford, UK, October 23, 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today that it has acquired a minority stake in ITM Power plc (AIM: ITM), a British manufacturer of polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers for the electro-chemical splitting of water into hydrogen and oxygen.
The transaction, which was completed on October 22, provides Linde with a strategic investment in a world leading manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions.
In addition to its investment, Linde will form a joint venture with ITM Power to implement projects based on ITM Power"s technology. By bringing together ITM Power"s expertise in PEM electrolysis and Linde"s leading engineering procurement and construction experience, the joint venture will target large-scale industrial users, particularly in the metals and glass, electronics, refinery, chemistry and steel industries. In addition to opening new commercial opportunities, the joint venture is expected to create capacity to deliver a higher volume of projects, shorten lead times, improve execution and reduce costs.
"This investment reflects Linde"s ongoing focus to deliver sustainable solutions while helping to make our customers more successful", said Dr Christian Bruch, Executive Vice President and CEO Linde Engineering. "The joint venture is an excellent opportunity to combine Linde"s world-class engineering capabilities with ITM Power"s electrolysis technology."
"The investment from Linde cements the relationship between us and provides ITM Power with a world-leading partner that brings deep expertise in engineering, procurement and construction plus a global customer base", said Dr Graham Cooley, CEO, ITM Power.
