DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE subsidiary bdtronic receives major order in the field of e-mobility: Audi orders impregnation machines for electric motor production
2019. október 23., szerda, 13:10
PRESS RELEASE
The subsidiary operating in the core business area Process Technologies of the MAX Group has a lot of experience in dispensing and impregnation technology. This connection is unique in the market and enables the company to build a machine that ensures both highest quality requirements and high production volumes. Since 2008 bdtronic has developed a special technology that is needed to produce high-efficient e-motors namely impregnation. The company offers different machine concepts for the trickle impregnation of H/EV motors. After being successful with this technology in China and the United States, bdtronic has won the Global award in the category of "Product of the year" at the main yearly event for e-mobility CWIEME Berlin.
"bdtronic has delivered and installed several high-volume machines at German Tier1 automotive suppliers and several low volume impregnation machines to German OEMs. We are now proud that Audi has chosen us to deliver the first high volume production machine for impregnation of the e-motors," says Patrick Vandenrhijn, CEO of bdtronic and member of the Management Board of MAX automation. bdtronic has experienced strong growth over the past few years; the company has almost doubled in sales, staff and manufacturing capacity. This year will foreseeable end with more than 400 employees and over EUR 70 million in total sales.
Andreas Krause, Chairman of the Management Board and CFO of MAX Automation SE: "We as MAX are especially pleased because we have received this major order from a future-oriented field of e-mobility. We regard this achievement as clear proof of the comprehensive competence of our subsidiary bdtronic in the field of e-mobility and thus of the competitiveness of the company in international business."
More information about bdtronic can be found here: www.bdtronic.com.
A video of the world"s largest and fastest impregnation plant can be watched here: https://youtu.be/nsbzJW30eUQ.
