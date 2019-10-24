





- Weak demand for wafers weighs on revenue after the record year 2018



- EBITDA for the first nine months at EUR 318.7 million, EBITDA margin 33.0 percent



- EBITDA in Q3 at EUR 91.5 million (EBITDA margin 30.5 Prozent)



- EBIT burdened by higher energy costs and increased depreciation



- Investments proceeding according to plan



- Net cash flow of EUR 72.4 million generated in the first nine months of the year



- Outlook for 2019 confirmed



Munich, Germany, October 24, 2019 - Siltronic AG (MDAX/TecDAX: WAF) meets sales and margin expectations in the third quarter. As expected, the third quarter has been weaker than the second quarter of 2019. Overall, business development in the first nine months was in line with the outlook.



"Finished goods inventories in the value chain remain high. We do not see any meaningful improvement in this area in the short term and therefore no notable growth impulses. The continuing economic and geopolitical turbulence is also leading to a severely limited short to medium-term predictability of the markets," says Dr. Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic AG.







Decline in sales due to lower wafer area sold

























Change







Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018

Change



Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018



Q3 to Q2

Q3 to Q3

Sales

in EUR million



966.0

1,068.5

-102.5



299.8

311.8

379.8



-12.0

-80.0



in %







-9.6











-3.8

-21.1











Mainly due to the lower wafer area sold in the first three quarters of 2019, sales decreased by -9.6 percent or EUR -102.5 million to EUR 966.0 million (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR 1,068.5 million). All wafer sizes were affected by the decline in demand. However, the decline in 300 mm was more moderate than in 200 mm. The small diameters were most severely affected.



The continuing strength of the US dollar, in which Siltronic generates most of its sales, had a positive effect on business. In the first nine months of 2019, the euro by an average of 1.12 against the U.S. dollar weakened about 6 percent compared to the first nine months of 2018 (1.19). This led to higher average sales compared with the first three quarters of the previous year. However, the positive exchange rate effect of the US dollar could only partially compensate for the effect of the declining wafer area.



In Q3 2019, sales of EUR 299.8 million were realized, EUR 12.0 million less than in Q2 2019. In addition to reduced demand, there was a minimal price decline, which mainly affected the small wafer diameters and in some cases 200 mm. At 1.11, the euro was slightly weaker against the US dollar compared to 1.12 in the second quarter.



Higher energy costs and depreciation burden cost of sales

























Change







Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018

Change



Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018



Q3 to Q2

Q3 to Q3

Cost of sales

in EUR million



605.4

616.7

-11.3



196.1

199.4

204.8



-3.3

-8.7



in %







-1.8











-1.7

-4.2

Gross profit

in EUR million



360.6

451.8

-91.2



103.7

112.4

175.0



-8.7

-71.3



in %







-20.2











-7.7

-40.7

Gross margin

in %



37.3

42.3





34.6

36.1

46.1

















The decline of the produced wafer area led to reduced cost of sales of EUR 605.4 million (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR 616.7 million) while depreciation and energy costs increased noticeably.



Compared to the second quarter, the cost of sales in Q3 2019 fell only disproportionately by 1.7 percent due to increased depreciation, although sales revenues declined by 3.8 percent.



At EUR 360.6 million, gross profit in the first three quarters of 2019 was 20.2 percent down year-on-year (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR 451.8 million). The gross margin fell from 42.3 percent to 37.3 percent .



Compared to Q2, gross profit decreased by EUR 8.7 million to EUR 103.7 million.



Selling, R&D and administrative expenses increased slightly























Change

In EUR million



Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018

Change



Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018



Q3 to Q2

Q3 to Q3

Selling expenses



26.1

26.0

0.1



8.8

8.8

8.7



-

0.1

Research and development expenses (R&D)



50.7

50.2

0.5



17.2

16.8

16.7



0.4

0.5

Administration expenses



21.0

20.0

1.0



6.7

7.4

6.4



-0.7

0.3

Total



97.8

96.2

1.6



32.7

33.0

31.8



-0.3

0.9

in % of sales



10.1

9.0





10.9

10.6

8.4

















Selling, research and development (R&D) and administrative expenses amounted to EUR 97.8 million in the first three quarters of 2019. This corresponds to 10.1 percent of sales. Compared to the same period of 2018, there was a slight increase of EUR 1.6 million.



Effects from currency hedges burden the first three quarters of the year



























Change

In EUR million



Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018

Change



Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018



Q3 to Q2

Q3 to Q3

Net exchange rate effects



-22.8

5.5

-28.3



-7.7

-6.9

-1.6



-0.8

-6.1

Sundry other operating income and expenses



1.6

-2.3

3.9



0.3

2.1

-3.6



-1.8

3.9

Net other operating income and expenses



-21.2

3.2

-24.4



-7.4

-4.8

-5.2



-2.6

-2.2







The development of the US dollar and the Japanese yen had a positive impact on Siltronic"s sales and gross margin in the first three quarters of 2019. Siltronic is implementing currency hedging measures to mitigate future negative exchange rate developments. In contrast to the development of sales and gross margin, currency hedges have the opposite effect on net other operating income and expenses.



In the first three quarters of 2019, net expenses from exchange rate effects amounted to EUR 22.8 million, with expenses in Q3 2019 of EUR 7.7 million being roughly on par with Q2 2019 of EUR 6.9 million



Weaker demand weighs on EBITDA and EBITDA margin

























Change







Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018

Change



Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018



Q3 to Q2

Q3 to Q3

EBITDA

in EUR million



318.7

428.6

-109.9



91.5

100.0

160.2



-8.5

-68.7



in %







-25.6











-8.5

-42.9

EBITDA margin

in %



33.0

40.1





30.5

32.1

42.2







Depreciation, amorization and impairment less reversals thereof

in EUR million



-77.1

-69.8

-7.3



-27.9

-25.4

-22.2



-2.5

-5.7

EBIT

in EUR million



241.6

358.8

-117.2



63.6

74.6

138.0



-11.0

-74.4



in %







-32.7











-14.7

-53.9

EBIT margin

in %



25.0

33.6





21.2

23.9

36.3

















Due to the declining wafer area sold and higher energy costs, EBITDA of EUR 318.7 million in the first three quarters of 2019 was lower than in the same period of 2018 (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR 428.6 million. The EBITDA margin fell from 40.1 percent to 33.0 percent.



EBIT decreased from EUR 358.8 million in the first three quarters of 2018 to EUR 241.6 million in the first three quarters of 2019, the EBIT margin from 33.6 percent to 25.0 percent. This is due to the weak start into 2019, the rise in energy costs and higher depreciation.



The decline in the EBITDA margin from Q2 to Q3 2019 was mitigated by lower cost of sales.







Profit of EUR 216 million in the first three quarters of 2019

























Change







Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018

Change



Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018



Q3 to Q2

Q3 to Q3

Financial result

in EUR million



3.4

-5.5

8.9



1.0

0.4

-1.3



0.6

2.3

Result before income taxes

in EUR million



245.0

353.3

-108.3



64.6

75.0

136.7



-10.4

-72.1



in %







-30.7











-13.9

-52.7

Income taxes

in EUR million



-29.4

-58.7

29.3



-5.1

-6.5

-22.1



1.4

17.0

Tax rate

in %



12

17





8

9

16







Result for the period

in EUR million



215.6

294.6

-79.0



59.5

68.5

114.6



-9.0

-55.1



in %







-26.8











-13.1

-48.1

Earnings per share

in EUR



6.31

9.19

-2.88



1.65

1.98

3.53



-0.33

-1.88











The share of Siltronic"s profits, that is achieved at entities with low tax rates, is increasing. This resulted in low tax expenses in the second and third quarter of 2019.



In the first three quarters of 2019 a profit for the period of EUR 215.6 million was generated. Compared to the previous year period (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR 294.6 million), it declined by 26.8 percent.



Earnings per share in Q3 2019 were EUR 1.65 compared to EUR 1.98 in Q2 2019 and EUR 2.68 in Q1 2019.



Non-current assets up due to investments in property, plant and equipment



In EUR million



Sept. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Change

Intangible assets



22.7

22.2

0.5

Property, plant and equipment



887.7

683.9

203.8

Right-of-use assets



45.3

-

45.3

Financial investments



53.6

31.3

22.3

Other assets



24.0

25.4

-1.4

Non-current assets



1,033.3

762.8

270.5







The increase in property, plant and equipment compared with December 31, 2018 is mainly due to higher additions compared with scheduled depreciation. Capital expenditure including intangible assets totalled EUR 266.5 million in the first three quarters of 2019.



The new accounting rules for leases (IFRS 16) increased other non-current assets by EUR 45.3 million. Siltronic adopted the new standard on accounting for leases on January 1, 2019. Accordingly, a lessee capitalizes his right to use leased assets and recognizes as a liability the obligations resulting from lease payments.



Non-current assets accounted for 54.1 percent of total assets as of September 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018: 42.0 percent).



Current assets lower mainly due to dividend payment



In EUR million



Sept. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Change

Inventories



164.6

148.6

16.0

Trade receivables including contract assets



154.9

175.7

-20.8

Other assets



29.4

69.8

-40.4

Cash, cash equivalents and financial investments



526.8

661.3

-134.5

Current assets



875.7

1,055.4

-179.7











Cash, cash equivalents and financial investments (current and non-current) decreased by only EUR 112.5 million due to the positive cash flow from operating activities in the first nine month 2019 minus the dividend payment of EUR 150.0 million, payments for capital expenditure of EUR 260.7 million and EUR 48.5 million refund of customer prepayments.



Equity ratio of 42.4 percent



In EUR million



Sept. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Change

Equity



809.0

915.7

-106.7

Provisions for pensions



565.6

362.3

203.3

Customer prepayments



140.7

175.2

-34.5

Lease liabilities



42.7

-

42.7

Other liabillities



93.4

97.9

-4.5

Non-current liabilities



842.4

635.4

207.0











The EUR 106.7 million decrease in equity is mainly attributable to the profit for the period of EUR 215.6 million minus the dividend payment of EUR 150 million and the interest-related change in pension obligations of EUR 202.1 million.



Non-current liabilities as of September 30, 2019 amounted to 44.1 percent of total assets.



The impact of interest rates on the valuation of pension provisions was material. The pension provision in Germany was discounted at 0.97 percent as of September 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018: 1.98 percent). In the US, the interest rate fell from 4.08 percent to 2.99 percent.







Net cash flow of EUR 72 despite high investments



In EUR million



Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018

Change

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Change

Cash flow from operating activities



284.6

571.2

-286.6

74.4

79.1

-4.7

Proceeds/payments for capital expenditure including intangible assets



-260.7

-127.0

-133.7

-98.7

-94.9

-3.8

Free cash flow



23.9

444.2

-420.3

-24.3

-15.8

-8.5

















Cash-effective change in customer prepayments



48.5

-171.5

220.0

15.5

16.2

-0.7

Net cash flow



72.4

272.7

-200.3

-8.8

0.4

-9.2







Capital expenditure including intangible assets amounted to EUR 266.5 million in the first three quarters of 2019 and mainly related to capacity expansions, the new pulling hall in Singapore and further automation of production. Payments for capital expenditure including intangible assets amounted EUR 260.7 million.



The cash flow from operating activities includes an amount of EUR 48.5 million for the refund of customer prepayments. New customer prepayments were not received in the first three quarters of 2019.



In Q3 2019, net cash flow was slightly negative at EUR -8.8 million compared to EUR 0.4 million in Q2 2019 and EUR 80.8 million in Q1 2019.



Net financial assets of EUR 579 million despite dividend payment and high investments



In EUR million



Sept. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Change

Cash and cash equivalents



211.1

257.5

-46.4

Financial investments



367.7

433.8

-66.1

Net financial assets



578.8

691.3

-112.5







Despite the dividend payment of EUR 150.0 million to Siltronic AG shareholders, the payments for capital expenditure of EUR 260.7 million and the refund of customer prepayments of EUR 48.5 million, net financial assets decreased by only EUR 112.5 million due to the clearly positive cash flow from operating activities.







Full year 2019 in line with expectations



Siltronic confirms its forecast for fiscal 2019 adjusted in June, but expects wafer sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 to be significantly below the third quarter in line with usual seasonality. Therefore, sales and EBITDA margin are expected to be in the lower half of the forecast range, and thus in line with market expectations.



"We are working hard on our cost base and productivity. Personnel costs make up a large part of our cost structure. In order to cope with the low capacity utilization, we already laid off a considerable number of temporary employees in Germany in the first half of 2019 and are currently reducing the number of employees in Portland. Despite the current challenging market environment, we are convinced that the growth drivers for the wafer industry are intact. The long-term growth prospects for Siltronic are good," continues Dr. Christoph von Plotho.







Forecast update







Forecast February 20, 2019 (Ad hoc) & March 5, 2019 (Annual Report)

Forecast April 10, 2019 (Ad-hoc) & May 3, 2019 (Q1 Report)

Forecast June 17, 2019 (Ad hoc)

Forecast July 23, 2019 (Q2 2019 report)

Forecast October 24, 2019 (Q3 2019 report)

Change October vs July, 2019

EBITDA margin



Slightly below previous year

Between 33 percent and 37 percent

Between 30 percent and 35 percent

Between 30 percent and 35 percent

Between 30 percent and 35 percent

->

Group sales



In the range of 2018, depending on FX effects

Depending on when the recovery in the market environment takes place and on exchange rate influences, between 5 percent and 10 percent lower y-o-y

Depending on when the recovery in the market environment takes place and on exchange rate influences, between 10 percent and 15 percent lower y-o-y

Depending on when the recovery in the market environment takes place and on exchange rate influences, between 10 percent and 15 percent lower y-o-y

Depending on when the recovery in the market environment takes place and on exchange rate influences, between 10 percent and 15 percent lower y-o-y

->

FX effects



Based on a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.18 and a EUR/JPY exchange rate of 130, currency effects on sales and EBITDA are negligible compared with 2018

Based on a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15 and a EUR/JPY exchange rate of 130, currency effects on sales and EBITDA are negligible compared with 2018

Based on a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15 and a EUR/JPY exchange rate of 130, currency effects on sales and EBITDA are negligible compared with 2018

Based on a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15 and a EUR/JPY exchange rate of 130, currency effects on sales and EBITDA are negligible compared with 2018

Based on a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15 and a EUR/JPY exchange rate of 130, currency effects on sales and EBITDA are negligible compared with 2018

->

R&D



Approximately 5 percent of sales

Approximately 5 percent of sales

Approximately 5 percent of sales

Approximately 5 percent of sales

Approximately 5 percent of sales

->

Cost positions



Negative effect on savings potential due to wage and salary increases and EUR 20 million higher electricity costs in Germany

Negative effect on savings potential due to wage and salary increases and EUR 20 million higher electricity costs in Germany

Negative effect on savings potential due to wage and salary increases and EUR 20 million higher electricity costs in Germany

Negative effect on savings potential due to wage and salary increases and EUR 20 million higher electricity costs in Germany

Negative effect on savings potential due to wage and salary increases and EUR 20 million higher electricity costs in Germany

->

Depreciation and amortization



Around EUR 110 million

Around EUR 110 million

Around EUR 110 million

Around EUR 110 million

Around EUR 110 million

->

EBIT



Due to the higher level of depreciation and amortization and higher electricity costs, a good 10 percent lower year-on-year

Significantly below the previous year

Significantly below the previous year

Significantly below the previous year

Significantly below the previous year

->

Tax rate



Between 15 percent and 20 percent

Between 15 percent and 20 percent

Between 15 percent and 20 percent

Between 10 percent and 15 percent

Between 10 percent and 15 percent

->

Financial result



On the previous year"s level

Better than the previous year

Better than the previous year

Better than the previous year

Better than the previous year

->

Capital expenditure



Around EUR 350 million in capacity, automation and capabilities

Around EUR 350 million in capacity, automation and capabilities

Around EUR 350 million in capacity, automation and capabilities

Around EUR 350 million in capacity, automation and capabilities

Around EUR 350 million in capacity, automation and capabilities

->

Net cash flow



Clearly positive, but due to increased investments approx. EUR 100 million below the previous year

Clearly positive, but decrease by approximately EUR 150 million compared to 2018

Clearly positive, but decrease by approximately EUR 180 million compared to 2018

Clearly positive, but decrease by approximately EUR 180 million compared to 2018

Clearly positive but decrease by approximately EUR 180 million compared to 2018

->

Earnings per share



Slightly below previous year

Significantly below previous year

Significantly below previous year

Significantly below previous year

Significantly below previous year

->







Siltronic AG - Quarterly overview



Profit and Loss statement



















In EUR million





Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018



Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q3 2018

Sales





966.0

1,068.5



299.8

311.8

354.4

379.8

EBITDA





318.7

428.6



91.5

100.0

127.2

160.2

EBITDA margin

%



33.0

40.1



30.5

32.1

35.9

42.2

EBIT





241.6

358.8



63.6

74.6

103.4

138.0

EBIT margin

%



25.0

33.6



21.2

23.9

29.2

36.3

Result for the period





215.6

294.6



59.5

68.5

87.6

114.6

Earnings per share

EUR



6.31

9.19



1.65

1.98

2.68

3.53





















Capital expenditure and net cash flow

















Capital expenditure in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets



266.5

141.3



88.6

105.1

72.8

62.8

Net cash flow





72.4

272.7



-8.8

0.4

80.8

93.0











Statement of financial postion









In EUR million





Sept. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Total assets





1,909.0

1,818.2

Equity





809.0

915.7

Equity ratio

%



42.4

50.4

Net financial assets





578.8

691.3











Conference call for analysts and investors



The Executive Board of Siltronic AG will hold a conference call with analysts and investors (in English only) on October 24, 2019 at 10:00 am (CEST). This call will be streamed via the Internet. The audio webcast will be available live as well as on demand on Siltronic"s website.



The Q3 interim statement and the latest investor presentation are also published on the Siltronic website.



Contact:



Petra Müller



Head of Investor Relations & Communications



Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133



Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com



Company profile:



Siltronic is one of the world"s largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smart phones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 4,000 people and has been a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard) since 2015. The Siltronic AG stock is listed on both the MDAX and TecDAX.







Financial information - pursuant to IFRS, unaudited



Siltronic AG - Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss



In EUR million



Q3 2019

Q3 2018



Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018

Sales



299.8

379.8



966.0

1,068.5

Cost of sales



-196.1

-204.8



-605.4

-616.7

Gross profit



103.7

175.0



360.6

451.8















Selling expenses



-8.8

-8.7



-26.1

-26.0

Research and development expenses



-17.2

-16.7



-50.7

-50.2

General administration expenses



-6.7

-6.4



-21.0

-20.0

Other operating income



8.4

10.2



31.9

60.8

Other operating expenses



-15.8

-15.4



-53.1

-57.6

Operating result



63.6

138.0



241.6

358.8















Interest income



2.0

1.3



6.1

2.3

Interest expenses



-0.5

-0.1



-1.7

-0.3

Other financial result



-0.5

-2.5



-1.0

-7.5

Financial result



1.0

-1.3



3.4

-5.5















Result before income tax



64.6

136.7



245.0

353.3

Income taxes



-5.1

-22.1



-29.4

-58.7

Result for the period



59.5

114.6



215.6

294.6

of which













attributable to Siltronic AG shareholders



49.6

105.8



189.3

275.7

attributable to non-controlling interests



9.9

8.8



26.3

18.9

Result per common share in EUR (basic/diluted)



1.65

3.53



6.31

9.19











Siltronic AG - Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



In EUR million



Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2018

Dec. 31, 2018

Intangible assets



22.7

22.7

22.2

Property, plant and equipment



887.7

587.1

683.9

Right-of-use assets 1)



45.3

-

-

Securities and fixed-term deposits



53.6

21.5

31.3

Other financial assets



-

0.1

0.1

Other non-financial assets



0.4

-

-

Deferred tax assets



23.6

21.0

25.3

Non-current assets



1,033.3

652.4

762.8











Inventories



164.6

131.8

148.6

Trade receivables



135.7

167.4

156.3

Contract assets



19.2

20.2

19.4

Securities and fixed-term deposits



315.7

355.5

403.8

Other financial assets



1.6

47.6

46.8

Other non-financial assets



22.9

23.2

21.2

Income tax receivables



4.9

2.9

1.8

Cash and cash equivalents



211.1

338.8

257.5

Current assets



875.7

1,087.4

1,055.4

Total assets



1,909.0

1,739.8

1,818.2











Subscribed capital



120.0

120.0

120.0

Capital reserves



974.6

974.6

974.6

Retained earnings and net Group result



72.7

-64.1

33.4

Other equity items



-414.4

-208.4

-240.8

Equity attributable to Siltronic AG shareholders



752.9

822.1

887.2

Equity attributalbe to non-controlling interests



56.1

19.6

28.5

Equity



809.0

841.7

915.7











Provisions for pensions



565.6

373.6

362.3

Other provisions



77.0

80.1

82.0

Provisions for income taxes



13.8

4.5

14.0

Deferred tax liabilities



2.6

1.7

1.7

Customer prepayments



140.7

182.3

175.2

Lease liabilities 1)



42.7

-

-

Other financial liabilities



-

0.1

0.2

Non-current liabilities



842.4

642.3

635.4











Other provisions



15.4

11.3

14.5

Provisions and liabilities for income tax



24.4

29.0

27.8

Trade liabilities



112.5

91.6

96.6

Customer prepayments



43.0

59.1

56.5

Lease liabilities 1)



2.9

-

-

Other financial liabilites



12.9

11.3

16.9

Other non-financial liabilities



46.5

53.5

54.8

Current liabilites



257.6

255.8

267.1











Total liabilities



1,100.0

898.1

902.5

Total equity and liabilities



1,909.0

1,739.8

1,818.2







1) Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities recognized as of January 1, 2019 due to the first-time application of IFRS 16 "Leases"



Siltronic AG - Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



In EUR million



Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018

Result for the period



59.5

215.6

294.6

Depreciation / amortization of nun-current assets, including impairment losses and reversals thereof



27.9

77.1

69.8

Other non-cash expenses and income



2.1

-3.8

4.4

Result from disposal of non-current assets



0.2

1.1

1.0

Interest income



-1.5

-4.4

-2.0

Interest paid



-0.4

-1.2

-0.3

Interest received



1.4

4.5

1.3

Tax expense



5.1

29.4

58.7

Taxes paid



8.2

-31.1

-46.9

Changes in inventories



-3.8

-13.3

7.8

Changes in trade receivables



-10.8

26.4

-5.1

Changes in contract assets



2.7

0.8

-2.2

Changes in other assets



7.5

42.9

-34.1

Changes in provisions



-16.3

-6.1

38.6

Changes in trade liabilities



-0.4

3.5

8.2

Changes in other liabilities



8.5

-8.3

5.9

Changes in customer prepayments



-15.5

-48.5

171.5

Cash flow from operating activities



74.4

284.6

571.2











Payments for capital expenditure (including intangible assets)



-98.7

-260.7

-127.1

Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment



-

-

0.1

Payments for securities and fixed-term deposits



-88.1

-322.8

-475.7

Proceeds from securities and fixed-term deposits



58.5

399.5

218.7

Cash flow from financing activities



-128.3

-184.0

-384.0











Dividends



-

-150.0

-75.0

Repayment portion of lease liability



-0.9

-2.5

-

Cash flow from financing activities



-0.9

-152.5

-75.0











Changes due to exchange-rate fluctuations



4.0

5.5

0.8

Changes in cash and cash equivalents



-50.8

-46.4

113.0

at the beginning of the period



261.9

257.5

225.8

at the end of the period



211.1

211.1

338.8







Additional financial information



In EUR million



Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2019

Q1-Q3 2018

Cash flow from operating activities



74.4

284.6

571.2

Cash-effective changes in customer prepayments



15.5

48.5

-171.5

Cash flow from investing activities



-98.7

-260.7

-127.0

Net cash flow



-8.8

72.4

272.7







Disclaimer



This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the Executive Board of Siltronic AG. These statements can be identified by wording such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "strive", "estimate", and "will" or similar terms. Although we assume that the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. These assumptions may contain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that can cause such discrepancies include changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of products that compete with our own products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. Siltronic does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, nor does it assume any responsibility to do so.



This press release includes supplementary financial indicators that either are or may be so-called alternative performance indicators that are not clearly defined in the relevant financial reporting framework. In assessing the financial position and performance of Siltronic, these supplementary financial indicators should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to those presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework. Other companies that present or report alternative performance indicators with similar names may calculate them differently. Explanations of the key financial figures used are available in the Annual Report of Siltronic AG.



Due to rounding, some of the figures presented in this press release as well as in other reports may not add up exactly to the stated totals and percentages presented may not accurately reflect the absolute values to which they relate.



This press release is a quarterly Group statement in accordance with Section 53 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



























