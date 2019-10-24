DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Positive business performance in 2019 meets expectations
2019. október 24., csütörtök, 07:12
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Q3/2019 Interim Report
Haselünne, 24 October 2019 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602) today presented its interim report for the third quarter of 2019. Over the first nine months of this year, the corporate group saw growth in consolidated revenues of 2.5 percent to EUR 120.6 million (Q3 2018: EUR 117.6 million). Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) improved slightly to EUR 6.1 million (Q3 2018: EUR 6.0 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) stood at EUR 12.3 million (Q3 2018: EUR 11.6 million), likewise a rise on the equivalent period last year.
"With the relative growth rates achieved, we are also within the ranges we forecast for the 2019 financial year as a whole with regard to our three key performance indicators," explains Oliver Schwegmann, one of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft"s Executive Board members, and continues: "We are pleased that our dynamic revenue growth has now picked up speed in the third quarter. All in all, the figures presented today demonstrate that we are in a fundamentally sound position as a company, even in economically more challenging times."
He went on to say that the operating performance is how it should be, which becomes apparent from the higher revenues, in particular the once again greater increase in gross profit of EUR 2.8 million. "We have already communicated on several occasions that we are going to invest increasingly in marketing initiatives and operational excellence in order to grow our revenue and gross profit. On account of this investment, our consolidated EBIT is generally at the previous-year level despite a significant rise in gross profit, as anticipated," says Schwegmann.
An increase in revenues had now likewise been achieved in the Spirits segment, after a slight drop had still been reported at the end of the first half of the year. Specifically, the rise in the volume of both sales and revenues in the area of branded dealer and private-label products was the factor underlying this development. "Most of all, it is our premium concepts that are making a good contribution in this respect. This means that we are now harvesting the first fruits of our strategy of increasingly focusing on products that provide a significant boost to our value added", says Schwegmann.
The Fresh Juice Systems segment had also reported revenue growth arising primarily from a significant increase in sales of oranges and bottles. Once again with revenue growth of six percent the positive development of this segment in the first months of the year had continued and consolidated.
