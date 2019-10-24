DGAP-PVR: JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019. október 24., csütörtök, 11:00
On October 21, 2019, Allianz SE, Munich, Germany, notified JOST Werke AG in accordance with Section 43 (1) WpHG in connection with reaching or exceeding the 10% threshold pursuant to the voting rights notification dated September 30, 2019, of the following:
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We refer to our notification of voting rights pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WpHG dated September 30, 2019, with regard to JOST Werke AG.
Regarding the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights, we hereby disclose in accordance with Section 43 (1) WpHG that the voting rights belong to investment funds within the meaning of Section 1 (1) KAGB for which Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Frankfurt ("Allianz Global Investor"), is the management company. Allianz Global Investors makes all decisions related to the management of these investment funds - such as voting rights and investment decisions - independently of Allianz SE. Accordingly, Allianz SE itself does not pursue any of the objectives set out in Section 43(1) sentence 3 WpHG. The funds of the investment funds used to acquire the voting rights attributable to us originate from the Allianz Group"s own funds.
For the objectives pursued by Allianz Global Investors, please refer to its communication of October 21, 2019, which also includes the investment funds attributable to Allianz SE.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke AG
|Siemensstraße 2
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
895897 24.10.2019
