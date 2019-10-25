DGAP-PVR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019. október 24., csütörtök, 16:19
Nuremberg/Amsterdam, October 24, 2019
On October 23, 2019 it came to our notice, that - according to the Dutch WFT - Axxion S.A. voting rights on ad pepper media International N.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands, ISIN: NL0000238145, WKN: 940883, have fallen below the 3% limit of the Voting Rights on June 2, 2016 and on that day amounted to 2.83% (this corresponds to 650,000 Voting Rights).
ad pepper media International N.V.
Board of Directors
