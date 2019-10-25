

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





WashTec AG: Adjusted Guidance for 2019 - continued stable revenue performance with EBIT margin of now around 9%





24-Oct-2019 / 16:18 CET/CEST





Augsburg, 24 October 2019: WashTec is adjusting its guidance for the full year 2019 and is aiming for a stable revenue performance with an EBIT margin of now around 9%.





The fourth quarter is expected to exceed the prior year"s level, although revenue growth will be lower than assumed at the half-year reporting.



The announced cost-reduction measures have started and are showing initial effects. The aim is to cut other operating expenses and to reduce the WashTec Group headcount to around 1,820 in line with the 2017 structures. This will cause additional expenses in the full year. The EBIT margin of around 9 % does not include any such extraordinary expenses.





The detailed financial statement for Q3 of 2019 will be published tomorrow, Friday, October 25, 2019.









