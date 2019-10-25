DGAP-Adhoc: VERIANOS adjusts earnings forecast for fiscal year 2019
2019. október 24., csütörtök, 19:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
VERIANOS adjusts earnings forecast for fiscal year 2019
Due to the significant rise in real estate prices across all sectors, it is currently more difficult for VERIANOS to realize positive value impulses. In addition, signs of possible price corrections in the market must be taken into account. The company is therefore consistently disciplined in its pricing of real estate purchases and is currently focusing on the sale of real estate in Germany. In addition, VERIANOS is still in the process of strategically implementing a realignment in the current fiscal year following the BaFin approval of the business operations of a capital management company in accordance with the German Investment Act (Kapitalanlagegesetz) in the third quarter of 2018. Thus, the potential of the new structure cannot yet be fully exploited in 2019. After the transition phase in 2018 and 2019, VERIANOS expects to achieve a significantly higher transaction volume with existing and new investment products from the coming year onwards and thus to achieve rising results.
Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
|Gürzenichstraße 21
|50667 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 20046100
|Fax:
|+49 221 20046140
|E-mail:
|ir@verianos.com
|Internet:
|www.verianos.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2Y48
|WKN:
|A0Z2Y4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|896631
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
896631 24-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
