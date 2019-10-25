DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





VERIANOS adjusts earnings forecast for fiscal year 2019





24-Oct-2019 / 19:06 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





Cologne/Frankfurt am Main, 24.10.2019 - The Management Board of VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft has adjusted the company"s earnings forecast for the current fiscal year 2019. Accordingly, a result in the range of EUR 0.8 million to EUR 1.2 million is now forecasted. So far, a moderate increase over the previous year"s result (EUR 1.7 million) had been expected.

Due to the significant rise in real estate prices across all sectors, it is currently more difficult for VERIANOS to realize positive value impulses. In addition, signs of possible price corrections in the market must be taken into account. The company is therefore consistently disciplined in its pricing of real estate purchases and is currently focusing on the sale of real estate in Germany. In addition, VERIANOS is still in the process of strategically implementing a realignment in the current fiscal year following the BaFin approval of the business operations of a capital management company in accordance with the German Investment Act (Kapitalanlagegesetz) in the third quarter of 2018. Thus, the potential of the new structure cannot yet be fully exploited in 2019. After the transition phase in 2018 and 2019, VERIANOS expects to achieve a significantly higher transaction volume with existing and new investment products from the coming year onwards and thus to achieve rising results.

Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.

Contact:



VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft



Investor Relations - Tobias Bodamer



T +49 69 69 768 88 100



Mail: ir@verianos.com