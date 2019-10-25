



Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2019















24.10.2019 / 19:17









Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2019

Guildford, UK, October 24, 2019 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.875 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 17, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2019.

About Linde



Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

