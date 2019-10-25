DGAP-News: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2019
2019. október 24., csütörtök, 19:17
Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2019
Guildford, UK, October 24, 2019 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.875 per share.
The dividend is payable on December 17, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2019.
About Linde
For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com
