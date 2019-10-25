DGAP-News: Linde names Andreas Opfermann Executive Vice President Americas

Linde names Andreas Opfermann Executive Vice President Americas







Guildford, UK, October 25, 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today that Andreas Opfermann has been named Executive Vice President Americas, effective November 1, 2019.



Opfermann, currently Regional Business Unit leader for Europe North, joined Linde in 2005 and has held a variety of management positions in Technology, Innovation and Clean Energy. Prior to his roles at Linde, Opfermann worked at McKinsey & Company. He has an undergraduate degree in Physics from the University of Heidelberg and a Ph.D. in Physics and Mathematics from the University of Cambridge.



Opfermann will report directly to Linde"s Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel and serve as a member of the company"s Management Committee. He replaces Bernd Eulitz who left Linde on October 1, 2019.



About Linde

Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.



For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com







Contacts:  
Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com













