Linde names Andreas Opfermann Executive Vice President Americas















25.10.2019









Guildford, UK, October 25, 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today that Andreas Opfermann has been named Executive Vice President Americas, effective November 1, 2019.

Opfermann, currently Regional Business Unit leader for Europe North, joined Linde in 2005 and has held a variety of management positions in Technology, Innovation and Clean Energy. Prior to his roles at Linde, Opfermann worked at McKinsey & Company. He has an undergraduate degree in Physics from the University of Heidelberg and a Ph.D. in Physics and Mathematics from the University of Cambridge.

Opfermann will report directly to Linde"s Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel and serve as a member of the company"s Management Committee. He replaces Bernd Eulitz who left Linde on October 1, 2019.

