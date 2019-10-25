DGAP-News: Linde names Andreas Opfermann Executive Vice President Americas
2019. október 25., péntek, 12:07
Linde names Andreas Opfermann Executive Vice President Americas
Guildford, UK, October 25, 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today that Andreas Opfermann has been named Executive Vice President Americas, effective November 1, 2019.
Opfermann, currently Regional Business Unit leader for Europe North, joined Linde in 2005 and has held a variety of management positions in Technology, Innovation and Clean Energy. Prior to his roles at Linde, Opfermann worked at McKinsey & Company. He has an undergraduate degree in Physics from the University of Heidelberg and a Ph.D. in Physics and Mathematics from the University of Cambridge.
Opfermann will report directly to Linde"s Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel and serve as a member of the company"s Management Committee. He replaces Bernd Eulitz who left Linde on October 1, 2019.
About Linde
For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|896955
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
896955 25.10.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]